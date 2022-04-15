Ronald Mock

EDGEFIELD — C. Ronald Mock, 87, of Edgefield, husband of Margaret Johnston Mock, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Forest View Manor.

Born in Daisy, GA, he was a son of the late Lowell and Lourae Strickland. Ronald was an U. S. Navy Veteran and was formerly employed with the Santee Cooper and also with the City of Camden. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, tinkering in his shop and traveling. Ronald was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, Plum Branch.

He was preceded in death by two children, Dale Mock and Saundra Jean Mock; and by a brother, William Mock.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Cindy Davis (Larry) of McCormick, Ronnie Mock (Judy) of Camden and David Mock (Tammy) of VA; a sister, Bonnie Clark; grandchildren, Kenneth Davis (Lesley), Pam Barnett (Chris), Michael Davis (Kori), Jason Mock (Tonya) and Lori Frye (Maxcy); and great grandchildren, Abby, Nathan, Khloe, Andrew, Charlie Kay, Hailey, Jaxon, Zachary, Wyatt and Mallori.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. Burial will be at Bull Creek Cemetery in Claxton, GA.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kenneth, Michael, Jason, Maxcy, Wyatt, Jaxon, Zachary and Nathan.

The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 10-11 a,m.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ronald's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com