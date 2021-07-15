Ronald Lamar Moman "Baby Doll", 82, resident of NHC Greenwood, husband of Patricia Anne Poole Moman, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Born in Forsyth, he was a son of the late Burney Lamar Moman and Annie Ruth Marshall Moman Rutland. He was a bread salesman for Palmetto Baking Company-Sunbeam for over thirty years and served in the US Air Force from 1957-1961. Ronald was a Mason and Shriner. He was a Shriner's clown known as "Baby Doll" and he also cooked for the Shriners.
Surviving in addition to his wife of Greenwood are his children, Debra Lynne Bishop (Ronnie) of Greenwood and Ronald Lamar Moman, Jr. of Hodges; sister, Patricia Moman Henry of Red Oak, TX; brothers, James Larry Moman of Coppell, TX and Charles R. Rutland of Lafayette, LA; grandson, Alex "Jay" Bishop (Stephanie) of Florence; great grandchildren, Clara Bishop and Henry Bishop; many cousins and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the NHC staff.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, with the Rev. Toby Frost officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to view by visiting Mr. Moman's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from 10-11 a.m. at the Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 (www.donate.lovetotheresue.org) or South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family will be at the home of Debra and Ronnie, 158 Valley Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.