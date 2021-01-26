Ronald Knawhaw
Ronald Keith Knawhaw, 70, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at McCormick Health and Rehab.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Sidney Truman and Margie DeLoach Knawhaw. Ronnie was a former client of the Burton Center and was a member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are his caregivers, Jimmy and Paula Haynes of Ninety Six and several cousins, including Margie Carlisle, Jason Carlisle (Erica) and Michael Ray Carlisle, all of Joanna.
A private service will be held, which will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Friday by visiting Ronnie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.