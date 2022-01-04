MCEWEN, TN — Mr. Ronald Grant James, age 64, of McEwen, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Mr. Ronald James was born on August 20, 1957 in Timmonsville, SC, to Liston Leroy James and Ruby Lee Lane James. He was a 1976 graduate of Greenwood High School in Greenwood, SC, and graduated from Nashville Tech. Mr. James served in the United States Army and Air Force and loved this country. He worked at Home Depot for over 25 years. Ronald enjoyed the outdoors and was a hunter and a fisherman. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Ronald always enjoyed the opportunity to help others whenever he could and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. In his free time, he gathered supplies to give away to those in need, and was about to take a job caring for others and being a point person for those needing assistance.

Visitation with the family was Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly from 10 a.m. until funeral service time at 1 p.m. Interment was at Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen, TN.

His survivors include his son Stephen James of McEwen, brothers Donald James (Michelle) of Greenwood, SC, and William Boyd James (Patricia) of Gastonia, NC. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tags