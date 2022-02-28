Ronald Eugene Malpass

Ronald Eugene Malpass, 60, of 100 Pinsonville Road, Greenwood, SC, died February 23, 2022 at Hospice House of the Piedmont. He was born in Whitmire, SC, and was the son of the late Buck & Bertha Malpass of Greenwood, SC.

He is survived by a sister, Tammy Gettys, of Greenwood, nephews and nieces, and his Godchildren, Holly and Erin Reedy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Shaw.

His body is with The Cremation Society of SC. Family will have private services.

Tags