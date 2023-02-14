NINETY SIX — Ronald Eugene Bishop, 86, resident of Golf Course Road in Ninety Six, husband of Margie Jo Burden Bishop, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born February 1, 1937, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late James Eugene and Emma Lee Turner Bishop. He was a graduate of Bradley High School in Cleveland, TN, and was a US Air Force Veteran, having been based at the Thule Air Force Base at the North Pole in Greenland. He was retired as foreman from Monsanto and was one of the original hires to begin work with the Chemstrand Plant (Monsanto) when it first came to Greenwood.
He was a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, and he was a member of various committees. He was an avid golfer, being a charter member of Star Fort Golf Club when it was founded in 1969. He was in attendance of over 60 Master's Tournaments, and played at St. Andrews in Scotland twice, once with his sons and once with friends. He was attributed with 6 lifetime holes-in-one. Along with his passion for golf, Ronald was a landscape and stills artist, poet and was passionate about God and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years are a daughter, Pamela Spearman Moore (James L.) of Greenwood; two sons, Kevin Eugene Bishop (Pamela) of Easley and Ronald Keith Bishop (Cynthia Diane) of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Dr. Erika Crawford (Hunter), Alexandra Watkins (John), Seth Colton Bishop, and Logan Christian Bishop; four great-grandchildren, John Maxwell Watkins, Jr., Bishop Crawford, Blaire Crawford, and Piper Watkins; five sisters-in-law, Jean Spangler (Bill), Belle Shealy (Andrew), Ida Allison, Brenda Gilliland, Brenda Bishop; a brother-in-law, Jerry Burden (Sandra); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Benjamin Moore; a brother, Aaron Turner Bishop; a brother-in-law, James O. Burden; and a sister-in-law, Edna Edwards.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Hank Brooks officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad, Brant, Brooks, Seth, Logan, and Noah Bishop. Honorary escort will be members of the Star Fort Seniors.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home 1-2 Friday afternoon.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Self Regional Healthcare, The Greenwood Rehabilitation, and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cambridge United Methodist Church, 201 Kitson Street Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.