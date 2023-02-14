Ronald Eugene Bishop

NINETY SIX — Ronald Eugene Bishop, 86, resident of Golf Course Road in Ninety Six, husband of Margie Jo Burden Bishop, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born February 1, 1937, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late James Eugene and Emma Lee Turner Bishop. He was a graduate of Bradley High School in Cleveland, TN, and was a US Air Force Veteran, having been based at the Thule Air Force Base at the North Pole in Greenland. He was retired as foreman from Monsanto and was one of the original hires to begin work with the Chemstrand Plant (Monsanto) when it first came to Greenwood.