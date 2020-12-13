WARE SHOALS -- Ronald Cozart Mitchell, Jr., 63, widower of Sandra Rose Carver Mitchell, of Turkey Creek Drive, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Greensboro, NC, he was a son of the late Ronald C., Sr. and Iris Chandler Mitchell. He was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth Mitchell (Cheyenne) of Seminole, FL, Matanias Tackels of Columbia, and Manolo Tackels of Columbia, five daughters, Amanda Mitchell (Amanda) of Pinellas Park, FL, Traci McKee (Kevin) of Ware Shoals, Darci Horne (Chris) of Charlotte, NC, Rachel Wilson of Monticello, IL, and Tyler Julian (Justin) of Clayton, NC, two sisters, Rhonda Schlossberg of Greensboro, NC and Cynthia Mauricio (Michael) of Tampa, FL, 10 Grandchildren, Sydni (Nick) ,Michael, Gabe, Jacob, Savannah, Nicolas, Scarlett, Braden, and Isabella and 2 Great-Grandchildren, Evelyn and Maverick. In addition to his wife and parents he was pre deceased by a sister, Sandra Mitchell.
Private Family services will be held at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Nix officiating. Due to the pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to the Turkey Creek Cemetery Fund, Box 478, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 or to the Ware Shoals Food Bank, Box 59, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com