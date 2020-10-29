LINCOLNTON, GA - Mr. Ronald Brown, 70, of Plantation Circle, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 26, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
The graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Allen Danner and Rev. Elliott Smith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyrone Davis, Barry Frazier, Keith Williamson, Steve Foust, Jake Chaffin and Kurt Robinson.
Mr. Brown was the son of the late Thurston Eugene Brown and the late Faytha Jamison Brown of Greenup, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country with honor in Vietnam and later was service director for Ford Motor Company. Ron was an avid bass fisherman and was a professional guide on Clark Hill Lake, CEO of the Fish for Life Foundation, and initiated and assisted in constructing the Tommy Shaw Weigh in Station at Wildwood Park. Ron was also a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church and was a NASCAR enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Kitty "Nita" Brown; son, Brett Brown and wife, Gwen of Loxley, AL; granddaughter, Olivia Brown; two brothers, David Brown of Laramie, WY, and Kenney Brown of Chesterfield, VA; step-son, Michael Clarke of Hartsburg, MO, and step-daughter, Angel O'dea of Daphne, AL; favorite cousin, Glenna Claxon of Grayson, KY, and close family friend, Jamie Fendley of McCormick, SC.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1750 Hephzibah Church Rd., Lincolnton, GA 30817.
