James Ronald "Ron" Banks, 71, resident of Greenwood, husband of Marcia Gantt Banks, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 5, 1950, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Boyce M. Banks and Rachel Enlow Banks Dobbs. He was a 1968 graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from the shipping department of Fuji Photo Film.
A member of Victory Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Adult Couples Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 53 years are his step-father, Wayne Dobbs of Greenwood; his mother-in-law, Margaret Blank Gantt of the home; a daughter, Jennifer B. Lee of Greenwood; a son, Tony and wife Jean Banks of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Trey (Jennifer) Ouzts, Mallory Banks, Drew Lee and Cadey Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Cayden Ouzts.
Ron loved his children and grandchildren dearly, wanting them to serve the Lord.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Richard and Boyce "Butch" Banks.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Ron are requested to please consider giving to the Kidney Foundation of SC, for PDK Research, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
