Rollie Young
Rollie Young, 78, husband of Glenda Scott Young, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
Born in Coronaca, he was a son of the late John Pressley Young and Martha Kathleen Powell Young. Rollie was a sales representative for The EarthGrains Bread Company and was a successful cattle farmer. He was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife of the home; a daughter, Karen Pressley and two sons, Tony Young (Angie) and Roger Young (Cindy); a sister, Mary Johnson and brothers, Clarence Young (Frances) and Ernest Young, all of Greenwood and Jimmy Young of Hodges; grandchildren, Callie Spencer (Jyles), Brandi Pressley, Amber Young, Austin Young, Sara Grace Young and Logan Young; great grandchildren, Landon Powell and Ellie Davis.
In addition to his parents, Rollie was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Young and a brother, David “Pete” Young.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sam McLellan officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The service will be recorded and will be available for viewing later by visiting Rollie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Pallbearers will be Logan Young, Austin Young, Dylan Davis, Jonathan Saxon, Barry Mayfield and Taylor Saxon.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m.
The family is at the home of Tony and Angie Young.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.