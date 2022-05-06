STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Roland Frazier, 55, transitioned from this mortal life on April 30, 2022, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born on November 21, 1966, to Thomas and Hattie Frazier in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was the youngest of his six siblings and some would say the funniest of them as well. His jokes knew no end. He knew how to make you smile when you had a bad day, always had uplifting words when you felt discouraged, and was always ready to lend a helping hand if he could.
Roland knew how to hold on to a good thing which is why he would not let go of his white 1998 Nissan Maxima. He was a technician for Comcast for 22 years. Needless to say, he loved his job. The outpouring of love and support that has come from Comcast during this difficult time has shown that they loved him back just as much. On top of making the best red velvet cakes and his love for fishing, Roland cared deeply for the less fortunate. He always found an opportunity to bless someone else. From buying someone hungry a plate of food to renting someone a motel for a week so they could have shelter if just for a little while, he cared for others.
Roland is survived by his kids: Safiyyah, Annaca, Ben, Rolanda, and Kayla; his siblings: Sylvia Frazier of Knoxville, TN; Melissa (Zachary) Sales; Richard (Vanessa) Frazier; Phillip Frazier; Thomas (Mamie) Frazier; and Marcus (Vickie) Goode, all of Greenwood; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends to cherish his many fond memories.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Dunham Temple Church, 110 Gilliam Street, Greenwood, SC. Public viewing will be from 1- 6 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
The family is at the home of his brother Richard (Vanessa Frazier), 523 Siloam Church Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Mortuary.
