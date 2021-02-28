ABBEVILLE — Roger Allen Sanderson, 53, resident of 76 Proud Hope Lane husband of Sharon Sanderson passed away Feb. 14, 2021 at his home.
Born in Moline, IL. He was the son of Lenora Stanphill Sanderson and the late Alton Sanderson.
Roger was a retired Sargent First Class in the United States Army with 24 years of service. He received his BA Degree in Management, and his Masters Degree in Education during his 24 year career in the Army. He was an avid football fan, and he loved his Alabama Crimson Tide "ROLL TIDE" and his beloved Chicago Bears. He loved animals as shown by his 6 wonderful dogs. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include: His beloved wife Sharon Page Sanderson of the home; his mother Lenora Stanphill Sanderson; a brother Richard Sanderson of Hackleburg, AL: two sisters Wendy Hamilton of Hackleburg, Al, and Deb Suess of West Allis, Wisconsin; a daughter and a son; and his 6 wonderful dogs.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday March 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM in Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC with Wade Page officiating with Full Military Honors.
Memorials in memory of Roger may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or to The Greenwood Humane Society, 2820 Airport Rd., Greenwood, SC 29649.
