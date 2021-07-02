Roger Lynn Robinette, 80, of Greenwood, South Carolina passed away on June 27, 2021, at Hospice Care of the Piedmont. Born in Whitley County, IN, he was the son of Harold Robinette and Fern (Gradeless) Robinette. Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Sampson) Robinette, two children; Lisa A. (Robinette) Tokar (Ronald), of Brunswick, OH, and Ryan D. Robinette (Sandra) of St. Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Daniel Tokar, Nicholas Tokar, and Mia Robinette. Other survivors include one sister, Sharon Kimmel-Miller of Commercial Point, OH.
Roger served in the US Army as a draftsman. After working at Parker Hannifin Corporation in Cleveland, OH, for twenty-four years as Engineering Manager, he left to take a job in Greenwood. He retired after five years. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, playing cards, traveling, and tinkering with little projects.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, where he was a member. Roger was co-chair of the South Carolina IWMF support group (International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation). Donations to this organization in his memory can be made at this link: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E189844&id=6. Memorial gifts may also be made to First Presbyterian Church, 108 E. Cambridge, Greenwood, SC 29646, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.