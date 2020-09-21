John Roger Laughlin, 70, resident of Saddle Hill Road, husband of Joyce Philbeck Laughlin, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home.
Born December 20, 1949 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late John Paul Laughlin and Beatrice Harrison Laughlin. He was a 1967 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He was an instructor at Midlands Technical College and retired from Piedmont Technical College. Roger was an avid Gamecock Fan and loved and cared for everyone.
Roger was a member of Restoration Ministries Church of God, where he taught the Friends Sunday School Class and was a former member of the church board.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Heather Laughlin Taylor and husband Randy of Clinton, Jennifer Alexander of Greenwood, and Dee Dee White and husband Paul of Lexington; son, Dickie Gardner and wife Angie of Greenwood; brothers, Danny (Bonnie) Laughlin of Hickory Tavern and Paul Laughlin of Bluffton; sisters, Jody (Ric) Snow of Bluffton, Vera (Andy) Jones of Asheville, NC, Wanda Dianne Moore of Hodges, Darlene Landing and Janice Altman, both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Justin (Haylea) Simpson, Ashley Simpson, Felicia Taylor, Josh Taylor, Katelyn Miller, Grant Alexander, Jordan White and Vince White; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday at Restoration Ministries Church of God, with Rev. Kenneth Rabon officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Blyth Funeral Home
Pallbearers will be Paul White, Vince White, Jonsie Alexander, Grant Alexander, Tony Davis and Dickie Gardner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries Church of God, PO Box 1774, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Laughlin family.