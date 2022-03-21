Roger Earl "Slick" Stephens, resident of Olde Pucketts Ferry Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Born October 18,1956, in Pensacola Florida, he was the son of Ila Briggs Stephens, and the late Earl Benjamin Stephens. A graduate of Ninety Six High School, Roger attended Clemson University and remained a lifelong, avid Clemson fan as could be witnessed by his collection of Clemson hats. He was employed as an Industrial Sales & Services Representative with MECO until his illness began. When not on the golf course, Roger enjoyed spending time on the lake with his grandchildren, their family trips to the beaches of Navarre, Florida, and time spent in his garden. A lover of all seafood, one of his great joys was hosting oyster roasts with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his life partner Jana Patterson of the home, are his mother Ila Stephens of Ninety Six, along with his children Allyson Allen (Walter) of Lexington, Hayden Stephens (Jakie) of Travelers Rest, Margaret Simpson (Carson) of Atlanta GA, and Bryson Stephens of Greenville; grandchildren Ava Ruth, Atticus, and Elliot Allen, Mia Rael, Landon and Liam Stephens; and his sister Celeste Hill of Ninety Six. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his niece Kelsey Hill.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Randy Cowan, Sam Sargent, Larry Baker, John Ivester, David Wood, and Bill Calhoun.

The family will be at Roger and Jana's home and will receive friends from 1-2 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Lifeline Food Bank, C/O First Baptist Church, 205 Church Street N. Ninety Six SC, 29666.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Stephens family.

