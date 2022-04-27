Roger "Big Dog" Davis, 74, of 812 Taggart Avenue, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late A.C. Davis and the late Annie Lou Davis. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.