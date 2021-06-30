Rodney Lyn Cutter, 47, of Greenwood, SC, husband of Jamie Terry Cutter, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Abbeville, SC, to Ronald 'Ronnie' and Cynthia Campbell Cutter.
A 1992 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, Rodney received a degree from Piedmont Technical College. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Rodney was formerly employed with the Abbeville Police Department and Abbeville Sheriff's Department. He retired from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) serving the McCormick and Greenwood counties. Rodney was currently employed with Richloom in Clinton, SC. An outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rodney was a Mason and a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jamie; son, Lance Cutter of Greenwood, SC; daughter, Lauren White (Justin) of Easley, SC; his parents, Ronnie and Cynthia Cutter of Abbeville, SC; two brothers, Tronnie Cutter (Shawn) of Elberton, GA, and Blake Cutter of Abbeville, SC; and a grandson, Owen White.
A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel, with military honors.
The family will be at the home of Ronnie and Cynthia Cutter in Abbeville, SC.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Rodney, may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Cutter family.