Rodney Cornelius Watts, 55, of 204 Twin Ponds Court, husband of Tammy Renee Watts, passed away on Thursday, May 6,2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC he is the son of Bryant Arthur Watts and Shirley Ann Burton Watts. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and an active member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, where he was a Sunday School Attendee of OMZBC, Vice Chairman of Church Trustees, Notable for establishing layout of cemetery plots, Endowment Trustee, Former Sunday School Teacher of Young Adults Class, Former Choir member, and member of the Brotherhood.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 29 years, Tammy Renee Watts of the home; one son, Jamir Deonte Watts of Greer, SC; his parents, Bryant Arthur and Shirley Ann Watts of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Mark E. Watts of Newport News, VA; three sisters, Vickie Frazier of Georgia, Donna (Marvin) Stevens of North Augusta, SC, and Yolanda (Terry) Shands of Simpsonville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, conducted by Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to; Multiple Sclerosis Society, American Heart Association, and Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Endowment. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.