MCCORMICK — Roberta Freeman Patterson, 66, was born May 19, 1954 in McCormick, SC, to the late James Talmadge and Sarah Permelia Freeman. She peacefully transitioned surrounded by her love ones on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. She was a 1972 graduate of McCormick High School. She retired from Self Regional Healthcare, where she worked as a Hostess Supervisor. She was a devoted member of Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, SC, where she served on the Usher, Stewardess and Missionary boards. She was also a past member of the Gospel Choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings; Curtis Patterson, James Phillip Freeman, Sandra Milton and Eric Patterson.
Roberta was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was loved by all who knew her. She leave to cherish her memories her husband; Curtis Patterson of McCormick, SC, her daughter; Laditra (Caron) Harrison and a granddaughter Arianna Moton, all of Anderson, SC, two brothers; Willie Rayford (Rose) Freeman of McCormick, SC and Charles D. (Ollivette) Freeman of Snellville, GA, six sisters; Bonnie Strickland of Chicago, IL; Ojetta (John) Bland, Lue Della (Robert) Stidom, and Janice (James) Sibert, all of McCormick, SC, Effie (John) Hill of Promised Land, SC and Marie (James) Williams of Boston, MA; two god-daughters; Shalawn Gordon and Shannon Searles of Greenwood, SC, mother in-law; Helen Patterson of McCormick, SC, five sister in-laws, four brother in-laws and a host of loving family and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shiloh AME Church in McCormick, SC. Face mask and social distancing are required.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC.