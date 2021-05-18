Roberta Ann Irwin
Roberta Ann Moore Irwin, 87, resident of Foxcroft Drive, widow of Carl D. Irwin, passed away May 17, 2021, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born October 8, 1933, in Union, PA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Edward and Janice Standford Moore.
She was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, James W. Dean (Gayle) and Jeffrey A. Dean, both of Charlotte, NC, and Robert J. Dean (Jane) of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Amy Woodley (Brian), Michael Dean, Brian Dean, all of Charlotte, NC, Robert W. Dean (Heather), Joshua R. Dean (Jessica), both of Greenwood, and Caroline D. Wood of Chesterfield, VA; and six great-grandchildren, Bayleigh H. Dean, Taylor Dean, Austin Woodley, Kyle Woodley, Haley Kate Dean, and Brooks Dean Wood.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Jamie Parler officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Irwin family.