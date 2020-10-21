NINETY SIX — Robert Eugene "Bob" Womack, 90, resident of Ninety Six, widower of Sylvia Hamilton Womack passed away October 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood County, October 6, 1930 he was the son the late James Rufus Womack and Mae Ouzts Womack. He was a graduate of Saluda High School and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Bob retired from DuPont at the Savannah River Plant after 36 years of employment.
He was a member of Ninety Six First Baptist Church where he was a past Deacon and was Awarded Deacon Emeritus in March of 2019, he was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the American Legion Post 103.
Surviving are the daughter Anna Womack Morris and husband, Earl of Ninety Six; two sons, Robert E. "Skeet" Womack, Jr., Neal Wright Womack and wife Linda; Brother-in-law, Melvin E. "Bubba" Quattlebaum; six grandchildren, Kari Womack Knight (Jeff), Jillian Goff (Jonathan) Matthew Womack (Lili Kate), Aaron Smith (Erin Churchill), David Womack (Sarah Burgess) and Kayla Temples (Brandon); eight Great- Grandchildren whom he loved dearly; and special caregiver, Kathy McClinton.
He was predeceased by his son, James Larry Womack, two brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Friday at Ninety Six First Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Building with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating.
Burial will follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Saluda.
The Family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Ninety Six First Baptist Church Multi-Purpose Building.
Pallbearers will be grandsons along with Danny Hall.
Honorary escorts will be members of the American Legion Post 103 and Jack Marshall Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to Ninety Six First Baptist Church PO Box 85, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or by visiting www.fbc96.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Womack family.