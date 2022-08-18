Robert Eugene Williams, 61, of 708 Stanley Avenue, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jerry Eugene "Gene" Williams and Daisy Boggs Williams McKee. He was employed with Hodges Elementary School. His job there was his whole life, where he found great joy around the children, who loved him dearly. Robert also made some very dear friends at his previous job at Northside Baptist Church. He was a member of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, where he was very involved with the Connie Maxwell Children's Home. Robert grew up at the children's home during his teenage years.
Surviving in addition to his father of Greenwood and mother of Iva are his brothers, Lee Williams (Tammy) of Greenwood and Darrell Williams (Donna) of West Union; sisters, Cynthia Williams Goodwin of North Carolina and Beth Williams Cockrell of Greenwood; many nieces and nephews; and life long friend, Tim Dillard (Ramona).
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Cockrell, Dusty Cockrell, Justin Cockrell, Joey Goodwin, Grant Dillard, and Raymond Tolson.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
