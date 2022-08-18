Robert Eugene Williams, 61, of 708 Stanley Avenue, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jerry Eugene "Gene" Williams and Daisy Boggs Williams McKee. He was employed with Hodges Elementary School. His job there was his whole life, where he found great joy around the children, who loved him dearly. Robert also made some very dear friends at his previous job at Northside Baptist Church. He was a member of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, where he was very involved with the Connie Maxwell Children's Home. Robert grew up at the children's home during his teenage years.

