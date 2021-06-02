Robert V. Tisdale Sr.
LAKE CITY, FL — Mr. Robert V. Tisdale Sr., 68, of Lake City, FL, passed on May 13, 2021 at his home. Born in Abbeville, SC, on June 18, 1952, Robert was the son of the late James B. and Wilhelmena Williams Tisdale, Sr. He was employed with Walmart in Lake City.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie R. Dawson Tisdale of Greenville, SC; three sons, John A. (Darlene) Dawson of Simpsonville, SC, Robert V. (Christie) Tisdale, Jr. of Taylors, SC, and William J. (Lakita) Tisdale of Easley, SC; one daughter, Crystal D. Thompson of Easley, SC; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; two brothers, James B. (Annie) Tisdale, Jr. of Abbeville, SC and Thomas E. (Corrie) Tisdale of Charleston, SC; one sister, Wilma J. (Reginald) Truewell of Orangeburg, SC; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Tisdale of Chester, SC and Michelle Tisdale of Columbia, SC. Robert is also survived by other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC. Public viewing will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneralhome.com.