R. Wayne Taylor, 81, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC.
Wayne was born April 28, 1940, in Woodruff, S.C. to the late Backmon and Eppie Bragg Taylor. He was a member of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church since 1973 where he was a lifelong Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He retired from Connie Maxwell Children's Home where he was a team leader, coach, and Boy Scout Leader. Mr. Taylor served on staff at Connie Maxwell Children's Home from February 9, 1987 to April 14, 2000. Mr. Taylor and his wife also served as Cottage Parents there for many years. Prior to his employment with Connie Maxwell, Mr. Taylor worked for Greenwood Mills from 1973 to 1987.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Brownlee Taylor of the home; one son, Eric (Pam) Taylor of Greenwood; two granddaughters (Erin and Lindsay), and a Niece (Katie). Mr. Taylor was the last surviving member of his immediate family that included six sisters and three brothers.
A private graveside service, officiated by Rev. Doug Kauffmann, was held December 17th at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Taylor Family Endowment Fund at Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, S.C. 29648.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC on Friday, January 14th at 11:00 am.
