CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Robert T. "Buddy T." Edmunds of 792 Seneca Street Ext., died Saturday December 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Robert L. and Everlena Gray Edmunds. He attended school in Abbeville County. He was a member of Shady Grove AME Church. He was a Paratrooper in the United States Army. After being Honorably Discharged from the Army, he began working multiple construction jobs until retiring.
A loving father of five children he is survived by: Nicholas (Maria) Clinkscales of Seattle, WA, Geneva Clinkscales, Dewayne Hudson of Calhoun Falls, SC, April (Rafael) Morrison of Fort Hood, TX, Sheree (Trumen) Boggs, of Abbeville, SC, four sisters Georgia Collins of the home, Anna Edmunds of Calhoun Falls, SC, Dr. (T. Sgt.) Elsie (Melvin) Brown of Orangeburg, SC, Sophia (Melvin) Miller of Birmingham AL, two brothers, John (Earnestine) Edmunds of Calhoun Falls, SC, and Arthur (Sandra) of Laytonsville, MD, 18 grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends and a devoted uncle Eugene (Minnie Lee) Gray of Abbeville, SC.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Abbeville, SC, 29620. Viewing will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Pierce Funeral Home, LLC. Please remember social distancing and face masks are required.