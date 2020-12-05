PLUM BRANCH — Mr. Robert Lee "Sonny" Martin, 74, husband of Carrie Lee Martin of Plum Branch, SC passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Robert was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Parksville, SC and worked in the logging industry before his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: Robert (Brandy) Martin of Belton, SC, Jeffrey Martin of Plum Branch, SC and Jeremy Martin of Oxnard, CA; two daughters, Stacey Adams of McCormick, SC and Natasha (Charles) Fuller of Greenwood, SC, three brothers; Edward Martin of Maryland, Henry (Yolanda) Martin and Dewey (Barbara) Martin both of Plum Branch, SC, three sisters; Wynonia Young of Baltimore, MD, Edith Isaac of McCormick, SC and Ethel (Willie) Williams of Plum Branch, SC.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Parksville, SC. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.