Robert "Sammy" Davis

WARE SHOALS —Robert "Sammy" Davis, 86, of Smith St. Ext., widower of Dotsy Madden Davis died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William Ellison and Lillie Avant Davis. He was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, a graduate of Ware Shoals High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Riegel Textile Corp. and later worked as a High Voltage Electrician for27 years at Monsanto. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, piddling in his shop and fixing things for others.

