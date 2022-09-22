WARE SHOALS —Robert "Sammy" Davis, 86, of Smith St. Ext., widower of Dotsy Madden Davis died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William Ellison and Lillie Avant Davis. He was a member of Ware Shoals First Baptist Church, a graduate of Ware Shoals High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Riegel Textile Corp. and later worked as a High Voltage Electrician for27 years at Monsanto. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, piddling in his shop and fixing things for others.
Surviving are a son, Don Davis (Wanda) of Due West, a daughter, Jeannie Davis Powell (Joey) of Waterloo, three grandchildren, Cassie Davis Seymour (Blake), Connor Davis, Tyler Davis (Haley), two great-grandchildren, Della Kate Seymour and Robert Davis Seymour.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert "Robbie" Davis and a granddaughter, Jennifer Leigh Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel in Ware Shoals, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 2 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at Parker White Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Gethsemane Church Building Fund,. 5010 Highway 25, Hodges, SC 29653. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
