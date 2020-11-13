MCCORMICK — Robert Robinson "Bob" Sanders, 88, resident of Pineview Drive, widower of Caroline Edward Sanders whom he married in 1960, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Wesley Commons.
Born July 28, 1932, in McCormick, he was a son of the late George Jamie "GJ" Sr. and Stora Caudill Sanders. He was a graduate of McCormick High School and was a member of the only State Football Champion team. He attended Duke University, was a graduate of University of South Carolina and was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Sanders owned and operated McCormick Oil Company for nearly 60 years.
A member of First Baptist Church of McCormick, he was also a member and past treasurer of the Exchange Club of McCormick a past board member of South Carolina Oil Jobbers Association, Carolina Health Care and Dorn Banking Company. He was known by all who knew him for his big smile, a kind gentle nature, and love for his church, family and friends. He supported many charitable organizations and the University of South Carolina.
Surviving are two sons Robert R. Jr.(Robbie) and wife Lisa Mulkey Sanders of Greenwood, and E. Scott and wife Jill Gregory Sanders of Greenville; a daughter Janice S. and husband Barrett Green of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren Gregory and wife Erin, Emily, Matthew and Thomas Sanders of Greenville, Robinson of Greenwood, Weston Sanders of Greenville, Carter and Sanders Green of Houston Texas; and 1 great-grandson Gregory Sanders, Jr.; a brother-in-law Bill Edwards of Richmond, two sisters-in-law Kay Edwards of Kingsport, Tennessee and Louise Sanders of Columbia and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Imogene Buzhardt; two brothers Jamie Sanders Jr. and Charlie C. Sanders; two brothers-in-law Fred Buzhardt and Joe Edwards; and two sisters-in-law Marianne Sanders and Marian Edwards.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Doug Kauffman and Rev. Michael Allen officiating. The service will be recorded and may be viewed by visiting Mr. Sanders tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com where you may also leave condolences.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Oakbrook Memorial Park family center.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Eddie-Mae Harris, Sherry Boyd, Shirley Dean, Mary Frances Gilcrest, Judelle Jeannings, along with the staff of Wesley Commons, Greenwood Rehabilitation Hospital, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont and Self Regional Health Care.
Memorials may be made to McCormick First Baptist Church 108 S Oak St, McCormick, SC 29835, Hospice of the Piedmont 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or the Charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sanders family.