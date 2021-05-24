ABBEVILLE — Mr. Robert Robinson, Jr. , 97, of 105 Harrisburg Street, Abbeville passed on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood. A lifelong resident of Abbeville, Mr. Robinson was born on May 2, 1924 to the late Robert M. and Mamie Floyd Robinson, Sr. and he was the widower of the late Dorothy Adams Robinson. Robert served honorably in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church and he worked and retired from Flexible Technology of Abbeville. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Horace E. Robinson and one sister, Allie Mae Crawford.
He is survived by two sons, William S. Robinson of Atlanta, GA and Robert A. (Anita) Robinson of Abbeville, SC; two sisters, Sara McClinton and Gladys Wardlaw of Abbeville; eleven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, 5/26/2021 at Harbison Cemetery with military honors where social distancing and wearing of mask will be observed. Public viewing will be on Tuesday 5/25/2021 from 1- 7pm at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, www.richiefuneralhome.com.