DONALDS — Robert Lee "Bo Hawk" Rice Jr., 65, of 30 Rice Drive, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta. Born in Abbeville County, he was the son Robert Lee Rice Sr. and Juanita McGrier Rice. He is preceded in death by one brother, Calvin Wayne Rice and one sister, Shirley Ann Rice and his grandparents, Lucille Rice, Capers McGrier, Azoria McGrier and Ethel McGrier. He attended Ware Shoals High School and his favorite saying was "I Knowwwww"!!!!!
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents of the home, two brothers, Leonard Rice of Mauldin, SC and Alfonso (Debra) Rice of Ware Shoals; two sisters, Linda G. (Rice) Daniels of Hodges and Loretta (Charles) Rice of Donalds, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Memorial services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Macedonia CME Church, conducted by Minister Romarius Smith. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is celebrating his legacy at his mother's home, 111 Lewis Lane in Hodges. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.