MCCORMICK — Robert Otis Wells passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2021. He was 74 years old and leaves behind his daughters, Veronica McCoy and Robyn Wells, son: Craig McCoy(Chanda), sister: Sue Purnell, brother: John Wells, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents: Martin and Louise "Suga" Wells and brothers, Thomas Wells and James "Nate" Wells.
Family will be having a graveside service at New Hope Baptist Church,1680 New Hope Road, McCormick, South Carolina on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Please wear masks and practice distance. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the family.