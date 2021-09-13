Dr. Robert "Bob" Marion Miller, 87, husband of Opal Hall Miller, resident of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Born November 15, 1933, in Greenville, he was a son of the late Perry Dock Miller Sr. and Tena Lee Kirksey Miller. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a graduate of Parker High School, North Greenville University, Furman University and Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta, GA, where he received his Master's and Doctorate Degrees.
Dr. Bob retired as Senior Pastor from Woodfields Baptist Church in Greenwood. After his retirement, he served several churches as Interim Pastor. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years are two sons, Brian Miller of Ninety Six, and Kyle (Kim) Miller of Greenwood; sisters, Dorothy Miller, Lillian Wooten, and Joyce Mize, all of Greenville; three brothers, Perry Miller and Gary Miller both of Greenville, and Jerry Miller of Travelers Rest; ten grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harris Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Visitation will from 12:30 -2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the church.
