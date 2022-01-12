NINETY SIX — Robert Lynn Maxey, 66, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, loving husband of Linda Bridges Maxey, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, South Carolina.
The son of a Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force, Lynn was born in Chateaux-Rouge, France, on March 11, 1955, to the late Jarrel Dean and Annetta Grissom Maxey, both of Arkansas. He was the baby of the family. Due to his father's Air Force service, Lynn grew up in many different places including Panama City, FL, Biloxi, MS, Roswell, NM, Lincoln, NE, Sacramento, CA, Okinawa, Japan, Plattsburg, NY, and finally settled in Greenwood, SC, upon his father's Air Force retirement.
Lynn was passionate about gunsmithing and his Great Danes. He was fascinated by all types of machinery. He loved walking his land, as well as traveling and spending time with family. For a brief time in the mid 1970's, Lynn was married to Karen Scott. From the time it was established in the early 1970's, he worked at Maxey's Upholstery Shop, the family business which he eventually owned, with his then wife Opal with whom he raised 2 step-children, Becky and Chris. He taught upholstery classes at Piedmont Technical College. After closing Maxey's Upholstery, Lynn enjoyed a 20+ year career with Capsugel Manufacturing in Greenwood, where he met his lifelong friend Jed. During this time, he also married the love of his life Linda, who brought him great joy and wonderful companionship.
Lynn was preceded in death by his only sister, Ervinetta "Sis" Maxey Wigger, and a brother Furman "Buddy" Webster Maxey.
He is survived by his beloved wife Linda; his loving brother Jerry Dee Maxey (Sally Lou) of Piedmont, SC; Susan Lynn Wigger Murrell (David) and Belinda Elizabeth Wigger Compton (Bryan)-his favorite nieces; nephews Philip Dean Wigger and Jarrel Lee Wigger (Ashley)-who he would defend in a heartbeat; and numerous great nieces and nephews who loved their great, unforgettable, uniquely human Uncle Lynn.
The family invites you to join them in paying tribute to Lynn at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, his home church. The family will receive friends following the service. The family is grateful to the Rev. Bryant Sims, who has brought us comfort and will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah General Fund, 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements and the family expresses its gratitude for the care they have taken.