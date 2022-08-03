Deacon Robert Louis Johnson, 67, of 101 Siloam Acres Drive, husband of Dorothy Morgan Johnson, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. Born in Newberry, South Carolina, he is the son of Ruby Johnson, and the late Reuben Singley. He was a member of Bethlehem Church of God Holiness in McCormick, SC. He worked for Matthew Mills for 28 years, retired from Sterlite, and also worked for Masters RV. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Willie Louis Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother Ruby Johnson of Newberry; his loving wife of "43 Years", Dorothy Johnson of the home; two sons, Tavious Morgan, and Robert (Felecia) Johnson both of Greenwood; two daughters, Keisha Morgan, and Roshonda Morgan both of Greenwood; one brother, Eugene (Virginia) Johnson of Newberry; eighteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.