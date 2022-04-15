Robert Lewis Miller, 80, resident of Hyde Park, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born August 27, 1941, in Laurens, he was a son of the late Joe and Mary Davenport Miller. He was a 1959 graduate of Sanders High School and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and served in the SC National Guard after Vietnam. Mr. Miller retired as a correctional officer with the Perry Correctional Facility.
Baptized at a young age from White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, where he maintained his membership, he was also a regular attendee of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenwood until his health would no longer permit. He was also a member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars in Laurens.
Left to mourn his loss are his wife and caregiver, Annie Lee Miller; a daughter, Phyllis Peterson of Atlanta; a brother, Joseph (Eliza) Miller of Laurens; two sisters, Betty Gwinn of Laurens, and Sandra Bush of Maryland; three grandsons, Avery Peterson, Artimus Peterson and Zearian Peterson; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Miller and two grandsons, Adrian Peterson and Aramis Peterson.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, followed by committal services with Military Honors at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.