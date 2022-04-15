Robert Lewis Miller

Robert Lewis Miller, 80, resident of Hyde Park, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born August 27, 1941, in Laurens, he was a son of the late Joe and Mary Davenport Miller. He was a 1959 graduate of Sanders High School and was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and served in the SC National Guard after Vietnam. Mr. Miller retired as a correctional officer with the Perry Correctional Facility.

Baptized at a young age from White Plains Baptist Church in Mountville, where he maintained his membership, he was also a regular attendee of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenwood until his health would no longer permit. He was also a member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars in Laurens.

Left to mourn his loss are his wife and caregiver, Annie Lee Miller; a daughter, Phyllis Peterson of Atlanta; a brother, Joseph (Eliza) Miller of Laurens; two sisters, Betty Gwinn of Laurens, and Sandra Bush of Maryland; three grandsons, Avery Peterson, Artimus Peterson and Zearian Peterson; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Miller and two grandsons, Adrian Peterson and Aramis Peterson.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, followed by committal services with Military Honors at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.

