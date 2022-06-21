Robert Lewis Gaskin

Robert Lewis Gaskin, 70, resident of Abney Street, husband of Queen Wardlaw Gaskin, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born in January 6, 1952, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Willie and Minnie Smith Gaskin. He attended Greenwood High School and retired from the Burton Center. Before joining the Burton Center as their Chef, Mr. Gaskin was employed by the Methodist Home, now Wesley Commons.

He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and watching westerns.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Queenetta “Netta” Gaskin; grandson, Quientearis “Que” Gaskin; two sisters, Minnie Posley and Mary Ann Burton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gaskin was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry Gaskin, Sammy Reynolds and Willie Gaskin, Jr.; and his sisters, Mary Ruth Wideman, Emma Lee Gaskin and Carol Louise Moore.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday at Southside Church of Christ, 212 Old Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gaskin family.

