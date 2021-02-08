Robert Lee Witt Watson aka "Robbie & "Shag", 84, wife of Alfred Watson, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Greenwood County September 18, 1936, a daughter of the late Robert Witt and Elease Frederick Witt.
She was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in several ministries. She was a member of the Deaconess Ministry, Missionary Ministry, and the Sr. Choir. She held former positions as Usher Board President, Treasurer of the Deaconess Ministry, Youth Choir Director and Kitchen Committee President. She served as assistant treasurer of the LRMBA Women's Auxiliary and former treasurer of the LRMBA Women's Auxiliary. She was owner and operator of Watson's Beauty Shop and was a former member of the Modern Beautician Club. She was a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1954.
She was the last survivor of her siblings.
Surviving is her husband Alfred of the home; her daughter, Sharon Watson- Hampton of Pineville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held noon Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Pastor Otis Cunningham officiating, assisted by Pastor Beatrice Coleman presiding.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9 at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid -19 pandemic there is no home visitation but condolences may be left at the funeral home or online for the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.