NINETY SIX — Robert Lee Williams Jr., 77, of 616 Church Street Extension, husband of Shirley Rayford Williams, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born in Ninety Six, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Williams Sr., and the late Mattie Lee Holloway Williams. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Trina Williams, and by a sister, Betty J. Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of "54 Years", Shirley Williams of the home; one son, Anthony Keith Peterson of Ninety Six; two daughters, Cheryl Williams of Irmo, SC, and Nikita Robyn Williams of the home; two brothers, Charles (Deidra) Williams of New Jersey, and Jeffrey (Mary) Williams of Washington DC; one sister, Glenda Williams of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, who were reared in the home, Benjamin (Cassandra) Downs IV of Charlotte, NC, and Cameron Williams of Irmo, SC; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Downs V, and Amara Downs; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Heflin. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
