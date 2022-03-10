Robert Lee Murray Jr.

Robert Lee Murray Jr., 66, of 123 Avondale Road, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Robert Murray Sr. and the late Miriam Shadea Marlone Nichols. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, AL, a high school graduate of Northeastern Academy in New York, NY, and a veteran of the United States Navy.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Roberto Dominguez of Colón, Panama; one daughter, Quoashia Lewis Murray (Travis L. Rapp) of Greenwood ; two brothers, Leland Zalaka Murray of Greenwood, and Kiffle Ayani Murray of Lawrenceville, GA; one sister, Tara Alensahi Murray Overslaw of Lawrenceville, GA; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Seventh Day Adventist, officiating Rev. Patrick Carter, presiding, Rev. Cheryl Simmons. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

Tags