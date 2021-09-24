ABBEVILLE — Mr. Robert L. Franklin, age 77, died on September 21, 2021 at Regency Hospital in Greenville, SC. He was born in Abbeville County and was the son of George and Bessie Harris Franklinand the widower of Daisy Mae Franklin. He was a life long resident of Abbeville and a retired employee of Perilla Cable.
Surviving are four daughters Donna (Tori) Barnes, Veronica Franklin, Jacqueline Franklin, Neria Wardlaw; Sons Robert A. (Deborah) Franklin, Joseph Franklin, Aaron Thompson; sisters Rosa Allen, Mary Franklin; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren
Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Long Cane A.M.E. Church at noon. Public viewing will be Monday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of a daughter, Donna Barnes. Please follow COVID 19 Guidelines and wear a mask. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.