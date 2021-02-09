Robert "Lee" David Griffin, 86, of 110 Sycamore Drive, widower of Doris Griffin, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Robert Griffin and the late Mamie Griffin Foster. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Hawthorne.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Harvey (Jimmie) Griffin of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Janice Thompson and Tonia Griffin, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Joe Nathan (Anna Bell) Griffin and Tommy (Brenda) Foster, both of Greenwood; one sister, Elease Davis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Roger Rivers. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.