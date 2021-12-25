Robert L. Anty was born in Greenwood, SC, on May 14, 1956, to the late Little A and Ethel Lee Anty. He was the husband of Edna (Lois) Anty. On December 22, 2021, he received his Heavenly Wings at the age 65.

In his earliest years, Robert graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1976 and joined the United States Army shortly after. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church where he served on the trustee board. Robert was employed with the City of Greenwood where he retired after several years of service.

Shortly after retirement, Robert and his wife relocated to Kannapolis, NC, to be closer to their kids, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He loved spending time with family, traveling, staying active, fishing and of course his Raiders. Robert was a mentor, friend and confidant to many people who he loved dearly. He was truly a man of uncompromising faith!

Robert's life will forever be cherished through the lives he touched. He leaves behind to cherish his memory and life through his legacy, his loving wife Lois Anty; his two daughters, Nekimba (David) Anty-Wright, Gevara Anty; his son Aarif (Diamond) Russell; his grandchildren Porshia (Melvin) Anty Ingram, Jabari Gilliam, Shemaiah Bryant, Madison, McKenzie and AJ Russell; his great-granddaughter Nuri Ingram (his Coco) ; one sister Aletha Anty; two brothers Dwight Anty, Randy Anty; two sister in laws Helen (Ronnie) Williams, Jennie (Stacey) Haley; brother-in-law Keith Smith; godchildren Sequoia Alston, Dana Gilchrist, Cierra (Andrew) Stephens, Jasmine Daniels, Paitra (Raymond) Henry; godmother Catherine Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and loving friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be private. There will be no public viewing.

Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Anty Family.

Tags