Robert Kyle Wilson
NINETY SIX — Robert Kyle Wilson, 27, resident of Ninety Six, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Born on April 20, 1994, in Greenwood, he was a son of James Allen Wilson and Jenny Lind McCord Boggs. Kyle was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Piedmont Technical College and was employed by Velux Greenwood as a Maintenance Technician II. He was an avid motocross fan and loved riding dirt bikes. He also loved the outdoors, his friends, special companions, Addie, Emma and Fatboy, and his job.
He attended NewSpring Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his stepfather, Scott Boggs of Greenwood; a brother, Hunter James Wilson of the home; a step-brother, Ryan (Mason Jones) Boggs of Greenwood; step-sister, Lauren (Jonathan) Greer of Hodges; grandparents, Bobby and Abby McCord; and girlfriend, Riley Moore. Kyle is also survived by his Godson, Colt Miller, his girlfriend’s children, Landon and Jenna, whom he loved dearly and his best friends, Blake and Jessica Miller, Kayla and Storm Williams, Drake Fallaw, Johnny Williams, Austin Knox, Trevor Clary, TJ Fallaw, Blake Fallaw, Ron Bradfield, Jason Dragonetti and Taylor Miller.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Eula Mae Wilson, and maternal grandmother, Sandra Williams Pettigrew.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Kyle’s Tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com, where online condolences may also be made.
The family is at the home of Kyle’s aunt, Robin McKellar, 206 Woodbury Drive, Greenwood, and will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Kyle’s family.