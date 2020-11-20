Robert Kimball Leake Sr., 84, resident of Stratford Rd., widower of Wynette Stewart Leake, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born December 14, 1935, in Atlanta, GA, he was a son of the late James J. Leake, Sr. and Frances Cooke Leake. He was a US Army veteran and a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology where he received his Civil Engineering degree. Mr. Leake retired from Davis & Floyd after over 50 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood where he served as Deacon, Usher and Sunday School teacher. Mr. Leake was the former Boy Scout troop master, leader and advisor for Troop 270.
Surviving are one son, Robby Leake of Greenwood; one daughter, Julie Lynn Leake Hewston of Edgefield; and one brother, Jack (Heiu) Leake of Kennesaw, GA.
There are no services planned at this time.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuenralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Leake family.