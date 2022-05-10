NINETY SIX — Robert Keith Allison, 66, of Ninety Six, beloved husband of Gail Whitt Allison, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late D. Zack Allison, Jr. and Evelyn Johnson Allison. Keith was retired from Greenwood School District 52 and was a faithful member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon, was a former member of the choir and served as the church custodian. He volunteered with Greater Greenwood United Ministry and was a member of the Phoenix Community Club.
Keith is survived by his wife of the home; his son, David Keith Allison (Chatham Lane) of Salt Lake City, UT; two sisters, Karen Vernon (Dwayne) of Litchfield Beach and Karla Brooks of Ft. Mill; sisters-in-law, Janice Shaw (Terry), Karen Whitt and Mary Ann Whitt; special nieces, Amy Whitt and Heather Marcengill, along with many other nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; and dear friends, Dewayne and Stephanie Looper, Teresa and Coot Poore.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Talmadge & Becky Tate and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Whitt and Frank Whitt.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on May 14, 2022 at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Woodbury officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at their home, 1020 Redbud Lane, Ninety Six.
Memorials may be made to Greater Greenwood United Ministry, 1404 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church building fund, PO Box 1266, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.