TROY — Robert Jennings, 89, of 136 Lodge Street, husband of Pearlena Jennings, departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Born in Plum Branch, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Wallace Jennings, and the late Fannie Bussey. He was a member of True Vine Progressive Church, where he served as a Deacon, and he retired from Tyco Healthcare. He is preceded in death by a great-great-grandchild, Shavonna Jennings.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of "56 years", Pearlena Jennings of the home; seven sons, Paul (Annette) Jennings of Promised Land, Rufus (Valerie) Jennings, and James (Brenda) Jennings, both of Greenwood, Bobby Jennings of McCormick, Ricky Jennings of Troy, Willie Clark of Promised Land, and Robert Clark of Greenwood; three daughters, Ruby (Paul) Johnson, and Cynthia Hill both of Greenwood, and Carolyn (Rufus) Nance of Troy; one brother, Rufus Jennings of Edgefield; two sisters, Earline Mae Jennings of Washington, and Amy (Henry) William of McCormick; twenty-two grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church, conducted by Elder Dennis Moses. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.