TROY — Robert Jennings, 89, of 136 Lodge Street, husband of Pearlena Jennings, departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. Born in Plum Branch, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Wallace Jennings, and the late Fannie Bussey. He was a member of True Vine Progressive Church, where he served as a Deacon, and he retired from Tyco Healthcare. He is preceded in death by a great-great-grandchild, Shavonna Jennings.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of "56 years", Pearlena Jennings of the home; seven sons, Paul (Annette) Jennings of Promised Land, Rufus (Valerie) Jennings, and James (Brenda) Jennings, both of Greenwood, Bobby Jennings of McCormick, Ricky Jennings of Troy, Willie Clark of Promised Land, and Robert Clark of Greenwood; three daughters, Ruby (Paul) Johnson, and Cynthia Hill both of Greenwood, and Carolyn (Rufus) Nance of Troy; one brother, Rufus Jennings of Edgefield; two sisters, Earline Mae Jennings of Washington, and Amy (Henry) William of McCormick; twenty-two grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.