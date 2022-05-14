Robert "Hub" Earl Stewart, 79, of 214 Woodland Drive, husband of Sandra Earline Stennett Stewart, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William G. Stewart "W.G." and Margaret Brown Stewart. He retired from Winn-Dixie after 40 years and later returned to work at Bi-Lo. Robert was a member of the South Carolina National Guard, #108 Signal Battalion and a member of South Greenwood Assembly of God.

He is survived by his wife of the home.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Stewart and Willie Stewart, and sister, Lean Cogdill.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at South Greenwood Assembly of God with the Rev. Carroll Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Chad Anderson, Brad Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Matt Anderson, Jeff Pardue, Mark Young and LeeRoy Harrison Jr.

Honorary escort will be members of the Lee Jenkins Sunday School Class.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday at the church.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.