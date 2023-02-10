Robert H. Wheeler was born in Bridgewater Massachusetts to Rodney Wheeler and Sara Dunphe Wheeler on March 31, 1925. He was raised in Stratford, Connecticut, graduating from Stratford High, and then completing his education with a degree from Lehigh University.
Mr. Wheeler was part of the "greatest generation" having served in the Air Force in World War Two as a radio operator on a B25.
He married his high school sweetheart Helen Ribadeneyra in 1950 and began his career with Parke Davis and Company in Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 1962 The family relocated to Greenwood, South Carolina, when Parke Davis moved their plant there. He thereafter always considered Greenwood his home. He retired from Parke Davis after 37 years.
Mr. Wheeler's life was built around his family, nothing was more important to him than family. On his 90th birthday, which was held in Asheville at the Biltmore hotel, he enjoined his children to never stop gathering together as a family after he was gone.
Early in his adult life he loved to bowl and later won quite a few trophies. He then took up golf, first playing with a set up clubs that originally belonged to his father. While he never mastered the game, he enjoyed it and came close to a hole in one on number 13 at the Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach playing with his two sons and grandson in his late 70's.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen Ribadeneyra Wheeler; siblings, Phyllis Wheeler Kauer and Don Wheeler. He is survived by four children, Karen Wheeler (MaryAnn), Jeff Wheeler (Linda), David Wheeler (Teresa), and Lisa Wheeler (Tim); two grandchildren, Jessica Saum (Shane) and Zack Wheeler (Jess); three great grandchildren, Tucker Saum, Magnolia Grace Saum, and Keller Bradford Wheeler.
The family would like to express their gratitude toward Dr. Craig Maylath, Atria Forest Lake, and Prisma Hospice for the exceptional love and care shown to Mr. Wheeler during these difficult times.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 o'clock on Friday, February 17th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org.