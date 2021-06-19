DOTHAN, Ala. -- Robert H. Stockman, age 79 of Dothan, passed away early Wednesday evening at Flowers Hospital, following a sudden illness.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on (today) Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Dothan, with Reverend Dr. Jim Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends in the parlor for one hour before service time beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Harbor or The Respite Care Ministry, c/o First United Methodist Church of Dothan, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, AL, 36301.
Robert was born June 22, 1941, in Greenwood, SC, to the late Robert Henry Stockman Sr., and Martha Lyons Stockman. He lived the early years of his life there before moving to Dothan in 1969, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
For many, many years, Robert had been in the furniture business. Many may remember him from long years ago, when he worked at Ventress Furniture before closing and then went to work with Barrow, where he worked until he died. In all his years working in the business, he never missed a single day of work, and even died on his day off from work.
He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Dothan, as well as a member of the Progressors Sunday School class. In his spare time, he loved to run, play tennis, work in his yard, and was a big fan of Clemson University football (where he also attended). Robert had a good heart and enjoyed helping people and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara G. Stockman of Dothan; a son, Robert Henry Stockman III (Trey) of Nashville, TN; two daughters and a son-in-law, Robin S. and Trent W. Adkison of Dothan and, Piper Stockman of Alabaster; one granddaughter, Dalice Adkison of Dothan; and a sister, Peggy Stockman Joyce of Greenwood, SC. Robert is also survived in death by a nephew, Ty Goldman and his wife, Jill of Greenwood, SC; and a brother-in-law, James T. Gordon of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan.