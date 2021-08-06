Robert Glenn "Glenn Boyd" Walker, 76, of 1631 West Alexander Road, husband of Gracie Ann Wright Walker, transitioned on August 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Addie Boyd Peterson and was reared in the home of the late Laura E. Boyd. He was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, where he was an organist and Minister of Music at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC, Sons of Aide #55, a member of Leak's Karate College, and a United States Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Peterson, Bruce Peterson, and Joseph Peterson; one sister, Iris Greene; and one granddaughter, Alexis Hunter.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 55 years, Gracie Ann Walker; three daughters, Dondra (Jeffrey) Childs of Mauldin, SC, Lynda Holloway and Glynda (Gerald) Hunter, both of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Sarah Smith of Baltimore, MD, and Ida (Joe) Ryles of Randallstown, MD, seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild due in the fall and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Michael Butler. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Homestead Palliative and Hospice Care. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.